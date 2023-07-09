Government reiterates anti-cluster bomb stance following US decision

The Irish Government has restated its opposition to the use of cluster bombs following US president Joe Biden’s decision to supply the “indiscriminate and imprecise” weapons to Ukraine/url].

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs said Ireland has held a “strong and unwavering” commitment to the Convention on Cluster Munitions (CCM) since its adoption in Dublin in 2008.

The CCM is an international treaty of more than 100 states which prohibits all use, production, transfer, and stockpiling of cluster munitions.

However the US, Russia, Ukraine, and China are among the states that did not sign the treaty.

“Along with over 100 states parties to the CCM, we maintain our position that these weapons are, by nature, indiscriminate and imprecise,” the spokesperson said.

“The documented use of cluster munitions in armed conflicts underscores the continuing threat that these weapons present to civilians."

The weapon disperses smaller bombs over a large area. However, not all detonate on landing, with up to 40% exploding at a later date, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

It comes as Mr Biden on Friday defended what he said was a “difficult decision” to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine, a move his administration said was key to the fight and underpinned by Ukraine’s promise to use the bombs carefully.

The controversial decision was hailed on Twitter by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who thanked Mr Biden for “a timely, broad, and much-needed defence aid package” that will “bring Ukraine closer to victory over the enemy, and democracy to victory over dictatorship”.

A timely, broad and much-needed defense aid package from the United States. We are grateful to the American people and President Joseph Biden @POTUS for decisive steps that bring Ukraine closer to victory over the enemy, and democracy to victory over dictatorship. The expansion… — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 7, 2023

The move has faced international backlash from humanitarian groups, with Amnesty International’s researcher on military, security, and policing issues Patrick Wilcken saying the weapons cause “untold harm” to civilians, in some cases decades after conflicts have ended.

“The Biden administration’s plan to transfer cluster munitions to Ukraine is a retrograde step, which undermines the considerable advances made by the international community in its attempts to protect civilians from such dangers both during and after armed conflicts,” he said.