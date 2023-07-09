Ciara Kelly latest to leave Noel Kelly's agency amid RTÉ payment controversy

Radio presenter Ciara Kelly is the latest person to announce their departure from NK Management.

The Newstalk presenter is the third person to leave Noel Kelly's agency this week.

Mr Kelly has been embroiled in the ongoing RTÉ payment saga which began when it was revealed that the national broadcaster had under-reported Ryan Tubridy's salary over the period 2017 to 2022.

In the weeks following, payments and deals agreed for RTÉ's top earners have come under public scrutiny.

Dr Kelly told the Irish Independent that she was no longer being represented by NK Management.

"I have been with NK management since my Operation Transformation days in 2014, and throughout that time they served me very well as my agent," she said.

"However, in order to fully interrogate the RTÉ payments issue going forward, to remain impartial and fulfil my objective public service broadcasting remit (yes, we have one outside RTÉ too), I believe I have to now step away from the agency, and as of today I no longer retain them as my agent."

On Friday, Virgin Media presenter Ciara Doherty also told the Irish Independent that she had departed the talent agency.

"It is also important that viewers believe and trust me to be fully impartial," said 'Tonight Show' presenter Ciara Doherty. Picture: Virgin Media

"As a presenter on The Tonight Show on Virgin Media Television, it’s important that I am able to cover news stories and ask probing questions of our guests with total impartiality on behalf of viewers, and I have always done this,” she said.

"It is also important that viewers believe and trust me to be fully impartial.

With this in mind, I have decided to part company with NK management."

Earlier in the week, Lottie Ryan became the first big name since the payment controversy began to publicly announce they had left the agency.

Lottie Ryan was spoken to by RTÉ bosses. Picture: Kieran Harnett

Ms Ryan said that her relationship with NK Management ended a number of weeks ago.

"My relationship with NK Management ended a number of weeks ago when we respectfully parted ways. I will not be making any further comment," she wrote in a statement on her Instagram story.

It is unclear when the 2FM DJ departed from the agency. NK Management was contacted for comment, but no response was received.

Ryan Tubridy and Noel Kelly are set to appear before both the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee and the media committee on Tuesday. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins, Dublin.

On Monday it emerged Ms Ryan was spoken to by RTÉ bosses after she filmed a video promoting a car on Montrose grounds without permission. The video broke RTÉ's social media guidelines.

The video, which has since been taken down, was part of a personal sponsorship deal.

Staff at RTÉ have been asked to provide details of any commercial activity they have been involved with as the scandal at the broadcaster deepens.

Both Mr Kelly and Mr Tubridy are set to appear before both the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee and the media committee on Tuesday.

The pair are set to face a grilling, with more than six and a half hours of questioning expected.

NK Management represents a host of RTÉ's biggest stars including Joe Duffy, Claire Byrne, Kathryn Thomas, and Doireann Garrihy.