Gardaí concerned for welfare of 22-year-old missing in Sligo

Have you seen David Slanina? Picture: An Garda Síochána

Sun, 09 Jul, 2023 - 14:13
Mairead Sheehy

Gardaí are appealing for the public's assistance in locating a 22-year-old missing from his home in Sligo.

David Slanina is missing from Grange, County Sligo since Saturday, July 8.

He was last seen when he left his home in Grange at approximately 4.30pm on Saturday to go for a run in the locality. The alarm was raised after he failed to return home.

He is described as 6’ 2” in height, of slim build, with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing running shorts, a t-shirt, and trainers.

David’s family are concerned for his welfare and have asked An Garda Síochána for assistance in locating him.

Anyone with information on David’s whereabouts is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda Station.

