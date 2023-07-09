Gardaí concerned for welfare of teenager missing in Achill

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating an 18-year-old missing from Achill.
Sebastian Palma Sigmond was last seen by his family at approximately 5pm on Friday evening when he left to go walking in the Dooagh area of Achill.
He is described as being approximately 5’ 9’’ tall, with short black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket and trousers, brown boots and a peaked cap.
Sebastian’s family are concerned for his welfare and have asked An Garda Síochána for assistance in locating him.
Anyone who has seen Sebastian or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Westport Garda Station on 098 25555, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda Station.