Motorcyclist killed in Westmeath collision

A motorcyclist has died following a single-vehicle collision this afternoon in Co Westmeath.

The incident occurred at around 3.20pm on the N4 at Ballinalack, Mullingar.

The man, aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other injuries reported in relation to the collision.

The N4 at Ballinslack is currently closed and is expected to remain closed overnight with local diversions in place.

Forensic Collision Investigators are expected to attend the scene on Sunday morning.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.

They are especially keen to speak with anyone who may have camera footage, including dash cam, and was travelling on the N4 in the Ballinalack area between 3pm and 3.30pm to make that footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda station on 044 398 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.