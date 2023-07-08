Thunderstorms and potential spot flooding as status yellow warning issued for 11 counties

The weekend will come to a thundery end as a weather warning has been issued for 11 counties on Sunday.

The status yellow thunderstorm and rain warning issued by Met Éireann will affect counties Clare, Westmeath, Longford, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, and all of Connacht.

The forecaster is warning of heavy showers and thunderstorms for the duration of the warning.

It will be in place from 1pm on Sunday afternoon until 9pm that night.

The storms may lead to spot flooding, poor visibility, and difficult travelling conditions.

People are urged to take extra care when travelling on the roads.

Separately, the UK Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone, and Derry. It will be in place from 10am until 9pm.

Tonight will see heavy and thundery showers push in from the south, extending across the country during the night.

It will be cooler than recent nights with lows of 9C to 12C.

Overall, Sunday will be a wet and showery day across most of the country with a chance of hail in some areas.

Looking ahead to next week, current indications suggest unsettled conditions with persistent showers and longer spells of rain at times.

There could be further thunderstorms on Tuesday but these will be isolated.