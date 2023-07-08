Consumers advised to 'discontinue use' of airfryer brand after product recall issued

Irish consumers are advised to check their airfryer model, after a product recall was been placed on an airfryer model sold on Ebay, presenting a "risk of fire" when in use.
The SilverCrest S-18 Oilless Air Fryer has been identified as having several safety issues, with the product's fuse not meeting the requirements of the relevant standard.
"This means the fuse can fail leading to the plug overheating or igniting," the CCPC website read.
The batch number and barcode are unknown.
Irish consumers are advised to "discontinue use" and "discard of the product" to avoid any future safety concerns.
"You may wish to contact the eBay seller to see if there are any remedies available to you. This can be done via your user account on eBay," the CCPC said.