Consumers advised to 'discontinue use' of airfryer brand after product recall issued

Consumers advised to 'discontinue use' of airfryer brand after product recall issued

Irish consumers are advised to check their airfryer model, after a product recall was been placed on an airfryer model sold on Ebay.

Sat, 08 Jul, 2023 - 12:36
Mairead Sheehy

Irish consumers are advised to check their airfryer model, after a product recall was been placed on an airfryer model sold on Ebay, presenting a "risk of fire" when in use.

The SilverCrest S-18 Oilless Air Fryer has been identified as having several safety issues, with the product's fuse not meeting the requirements of the relevant standard.

"This means the fuse can fail leading to the plug overheating or igniting," the CCPC website read.

The batch number and barcode are unknown.

Irish consumers are advised to "discontinue use" and "discard of the product" to avoid any future safety concerns.

"You may wish to contact the eBay seller to see if there are any remedies available to you. This can be done via your user account on eBay," the CCPC said.

Product recall: SilverCrest S-18 Oilless Air Fryer on the eBay platform.
Product recall: SilverCrest S-18 Oilless Air Fryer on the eBay platform.

Read More

Your cup of coffee may only get cheaper next year, roaster says

More in this section

Man, 70s, killed in crash between car and lorry in Roscommon Man, 70s, killed in crash between car and lorry in Roscommon
Defence Forces inquiry Women of Honour: Talks on Defence Forces inquiry terms of reference continue
Two yellow wind warnings affecting 26 counties issued for Saturday  Two yellow wind warnings affecting 26 counties issued for Saturday 
product recallconsumer healthShoppingPlace: IrelandOrganisation: SilvercrestOrganisation: eBay
19/2/2010 Cowen visit Tara Mines

Support packages agreed for 650 laid-off employees from Tara Mines

READ NOW

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd