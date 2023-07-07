Two yellow wind warnings affecting 26 counties issued for Saturday 

A pair of status yellow wind warnings affecting 26 counties have been issued by Met Éireann for tomorrow.

The first, which affects all of Munster, Kilkenny, Wexford, and Carlow, will be in place from midnight tonight until 10am on Saturday.

During this time, the forecaster is warning of "unseasonably strong southeasterly winds" which will be strongest "in southern and western coastal areas and on high ground".

It also says that the wind is likely to cause wave overtopping along parts of the south coast, as well as falling branches and damage to tents and other temporary structures.

A second status yellow wind warning, affecting Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wicklow, and all of Connacht, will also be in place from 6am tomorrow. Met Éireann expects this warning to cause the same impacts as the earlier one.

Unseasonably windy countrywide Saturday morning/ early afternoon, and especially near Atlantic coasts, with outbreaks of rain🌬️🌧️



Breezy with sunny spells to follow🌬️🌥️



A little fresher for the rest of the weekend with sunshine & scattered heavy or thundery showers on Sunday⛈️ pic.twitter.com/xHTpl5UnzA — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 7, 2023

The second warning will remain in place until midday.

Meanwhile, a status yellow gale warning from Hook Head to Loop Head to Malin Head will also be in place from 10pm tonight until 1pm tomorrow, during which time "southeast winds, veering southwesterly will increase to gale force to occasionally strong gale force."

Weekend forecast

Overall, Met Éireann says Saturday will be a very windy day, with outbreaks of rain moving northwards over the west of the country through the morning. By afternoon, most of these showers will have cleared, giving way to some sunnier spells and more moderate winds.

Highest temperatures tomorrow will range between 17C and 21C degrees.

Sunday looks set to begin bright with some showers. Met Éireann says these showers will "become widespread and increasingly heavy in the afternoon and evening, with thunderstorms likely in parts".

Winds on Sunday will be mostly light, and daytime temperatures will range from 17C to 21C.

Showers will mostly clear by Sunday evening, but the rain is forecast to continue in the south and west thereafter.