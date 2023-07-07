President Higgins to undergo medical procedure for back pain

President Higgins to undergo medical procedure for back pain

Michael D Higgins has a number of overseas engagements in the autumn (Niall Carson/PA)

Fri, 07 Jul, 2023 - 18:06
Cillian Sherlock, PA

President Michael D Higgins is to undergo an elective medical procedure to relieve back pain on Tuesday.

Following the procedure, the president will continue to carry out his constitutional duties, including consideration of legislation, from Áras an Uachtaráin in Dublin and from his home in Galway.

The procedure the president will undergo has been planned “for some time”.

A statement from his office said the procedure comes ahead of a busy autumn schedule, including a number of planned engagements overseas, and following the completion of “a substantial programme over the first half of the year”.

“It is anticipated that the President will carry out a reduced number of public engagements over the remaining weeks of the summer while he completes a short rehabilitation programme, during which time he will be preparing speeches for the autumn engagements and continuing to fulfil his constitutional duties,” the statement added.

More in this section

Kevin Bakhurst's plan to meet RTÉ staff more frequently welcomed by unions Kevin Bakhurst's plan to meet RTÉ staff more frequently welcomed by unions
Ancient burial site discovered in Dublin Skeletal remains dating back 1,000 years found on site of planned Dublin hotel
Reward offered for information on 'disgraceful' poisoning of two white-tailed eagles in Antrim Reward offered for information on 'disgraceful' poisoning of two white-tailed eagles in Antrim
PresidentPlace: Republic of Ireland
<p>Noel Kelly and Ryan Tubridy are set to face a grilling before both PAC and the media committee on Tuesday, with more than six-and-a-half hours of questioning expected. Picture: Colin Keegan/ Collins</p>

Ryan Tubridy and agent Noel Kelly invited to appear before PAC

READ NOW

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd