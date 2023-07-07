Kevin Bakhurst's plan to meet RTÉ staff more frequently welcomed by unions

Kevin Bakhurst had indicated his plan to have numerous smaller meetings with groups of workers. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Fri, 07 Jul, 2023 - 14:54
Vivienne Clarke

Plans by RTÉ's incoming director general (DG) Kevin Bakhurst to meet and engage staff more frequently have been welcomed as his predecessor Dee Forbes had not been seen very often.

Chair of the RTÉ trade union group Stuart Masterson was speaking following a meeting between unions and Mr Bakhurst. 

While the unions were glad to meet with him, there was disappointment  it had been two weeks since there had been any word from management.

“We made it very clear to them going forward, he has to have more engagement with staff and unions so that we can be part of whatever's going forward to what his plan is," Mr Masterson told RTÉ radio’s News at One. "We also pointed out other shortcomings within the company.” 

Mr Masterson said it would be interesting when information is provided about the lowest paid workers in RTÉ, which will highlight the disparity "between the haves and the have nots".

There is sort of two tiers in RTÉ and it's now being seen by the public how there is a disconnect between the staff who are here day in, day out and then the people at the higher end of things.” 

Trust needed to be rebuilt, not just with the staff, but also with the wider public. There was still a lot of anger and frustration among staff at the lack of communication from management in the two weeks since the crisis arose.

Mr Masterson said Mr Bakhurst had indicated his plan to have numerous smaller meetings with groups of workers rather than one large meeting because this would have meant that not everyone would have a voice.

There was no particular timeline yet for the meetings, given Mr Bakhurst’s commitments with parliamentary committee meetings. 

“He’s trying to balance going in front of committees and then make himself available to staff as well as those and formal meetings. He told me he also plans to be walking the corridors more and just seeing what staff have to say, which to me is a huge step-change from our previous DG And because, you know, you might not see her very often around the building.

“So this is I think good, it gives a good indication of where he wants to bring this, which is being more open to staff and more engaging with staff.

