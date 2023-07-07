Kirsty Ward's family release statement following her death in Spain

The family of a mother of one have said the Department of Foreign Affairs is liaising with them after she was killed at a holiday resort in Spain.

Kirsty Ward, 36, was found dead at a hotel in Salou on Sunday last.

Staff at the Magnolia Hotel discovered her in a corridor, and a 30-year-old man suspected of killing her has been remanded to prison after a court hearing on Wednesday.

In a statement on Friday morning, a spokesperson for the family of Ms Ward said: "'The Department of Foreign Affairs are liaising with the family of mother of one Kirsty Ward from Dublin.

"The family will not be making any further comment or statements and ask for privacy during this distressing time."

The investigation into the death of Ms Ward will now take several months — if not longer — and end with the judge deciding whether to recommend charges and invite a prosecutor to submit an indictment.

The suspect can be summoned for further questioning at any time.

The 30-year-old was arrested at the hotel in the Costa Dorada holiday resort of Salou on Sunday night.

He was found with a “self-inflicted” wrist wound alongside the body of the woman in a corridor outside their room at the adults’-only hotel.

Formal charges are only laid in Spain shortly before trial. The suspect has now been formally declared an "investigado" — literally a person under investigation — following the hearing.

The suspect has not been named by Spanish authorities.