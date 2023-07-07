Kirsty Ward's family release statement following her death in Spain

Kirsty Ward's family release statement following her death in Spain

Kirsty Ward, who was killed in Spain.

Fri, 07 Jul, 2023 - 10:50
David Kent and Gerard Couzens

The family of a mother of one have said the Department of Foreign Affairs is liaising with them after she was killed at a holiday resort in Spain.

Kirsty Ward, 36, was found dead at a hotel in Salou on Sunday last.

Staff at the Magnolia Hotel discovered her in a corridor, and a 30-year-old man suspected of killing her has been remanded to prison after a court hearing on Wednesday.

In a statement on Friday morning, a spokesperson for the family of Ms Ward said: "'The Department of Foreign Affairs are liaising with the family of mother of one Kirsty Ward from Dublin. 

"The family will not be making any further comment or statements and ask for privacy during this distressing time."

The investigation into the death of Ms Ward will now take several months — if not longer — and end with the judge deciding whether to recommend charges and invite a prosecutor to submit an indictment.

The suspect can be summoned for further questioning at any time.

The 30-year-old was arrested at the hotel in the Costa Dorada holiday resort of Salou on Sunday night.

He was found with a “self-inflicted” wrist wound alongside the body of the woman in a corridor outside their room at the adults’-only hotel.

Formal charges are only laid in Spain shortly before trial. The suspect has now been formally declared an "investigado" — literally a person under investigation — following the hearing.

The suspect has not been named by Spanish authorities.

Read More

Irish man suspected of killing girlfriend in Spain refused bail

More in this section

Senator says Marty Morrissey 'unfairly' brought into RTÉ controversy Senator says Marty Morrissey 'unfairly' brought into RTÉ controversy
Teen arrested after man, 60s, seriously injured in Dublin collision  Teen arrested after man, 60s, seriously injured in Dublin collision 
Hospital declares potential major incident Two injured during stabbing at underage GAA match in Co Tyrone
Place: SpainPlace: SalouPerson: Kirsty Ward
<p>The WRC ruled that the woman had been discriminated against as she was sent away from the clinic because of her disability, but also said the patient was not discriminated against on grounds of family status. File picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin</p>

Rape victim refused treatment due to PTSD-related aggressive behaviour awarded €10k

READ NOW

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd