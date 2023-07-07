Teen arrested after man, 60s, seriously injured in Dublin collision 

A teenager has been arrested following a collision in Dublin.

The incident, involving a vehicle and pedestrian in his 60s, happened shortly after 3pm on Thursday on the R108 Ballymun Road.

The pedestrian, a man, was seriously injured in the collision and taken to the Mater hospital, where he is in critical condition.

The car involved in the collision failed to remain at the scene.

A man in his late teens was arrested following the incident and is being held at a north Dublin garda station.

A Garda spokesperson said Garda Forensic Collision Investigators examined the scene and the road has since fully reopened to traffic.

"Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are also appealing to road users with camera footage (including dashcam) from the area at the time of the collision to make it available to them.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station 01 666 4400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111."