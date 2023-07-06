Child under 15 becomes sixth in 2023 to get sexually transmitted infection amid 64% rise in cases

The latest Health Protection and Surveillance Centre (HSPC) infectious diseases report has revealed a 64% rise in the level of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) recorded so far this year compared to 2022.

The HPSC has been notified of 12,185 cases for the first 26 weeks of 2023, an average of 468 new cases per week.

Gonorrhea cases have risen 144% year-on-year to 3,506, while chlamydia (up 60%), HIV (up 20%) and genital herpes (up 5%) have also seen jumps in totals. 533 cases were reported to the HPSC for the week ending July 1.

The data show a child aged between 0-14 tested positive for chlamydia last week. It is the sixth time in 2023 that a sexually transmitted infection (STI) has been recorded in a child aged under 14. Four of the cases have been chlamydia, with the other two being gonorrhea and genital herpes.

HSE South, which covers Cork and Kerry, has recorded 1,301 STIs so far this year, with chlamydia the most prevalent in the region. However, this pales in comparison to HSE East (Dublin, Kildare and Wicklow) which has recorded 6,726 STIs so far in 2023.

Those aged between 20 and 24 years are the most infectious, accounting for over a quarter of Ireland’s total case numbers.

In all regions and all age groups, chlamydia is the most common STI. Seven in 10 women show no symptoms when infected with chlamydia, while half of men are also asymptomatic when infected.

Men have been the more transmissive gender, with 7,104 cases compared to 5,063 cases in women.

The HSE offers free home STI kits which are available to anyone aged 17 or older who lives in the Republic of Ireland.