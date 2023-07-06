Marty Morrissey confirms he is RTÉ staff member who had sponsored car for 5 years

Marty Morrissey. File Picture: Moya Nolan

Thu, 06 Jul, 2023 - 16:38
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

RTÉ GAA broadcaster Marty Morrissey has confirmed that he is the staff member who had the use of a sponsored car for over five years.

Mr Morrissey released a statement this afternoon confirming that he returned the car on June 23. The issue was highlighted at the Oireachtas Media Committee on Wednesday.

He said that he had been offered the car by Renault in 2017 after undertaking a commercial appearance for which he was not paid.

He said that he has no car allowance from RTÉ and has apologised to the broadcaster.

