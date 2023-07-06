Inquiry into Defence Forces abuse allegations set to be carried out in public

The Tánaiste is set to recommend that a statutory inquiry into allegations of abuse in the Defence Forces should be carried out in public.

Micheál Martin said the investigation should take the form of a tribunal of inquiry with public hearings, rather than a behind-closed-doors commission of inquiry.

He told the Dáil that measures would be needed to allow people coming forward with abuse claims to give evidence in private to protect their identity.

It's absolutely essential that it's a catalyst for a change in culture and how we do things in the future

Mr Martin, who is also Minister of Defence, is due to outline his recommendations on the form of inquiry to cabinet colleagues next week.

The Government has committed to a full statutory inquiry into allegations of sexual misconduct, bullying and discrimination in the Defence Forces after the recommendations of a report by an independent review group (IRG).

“I am minded to recommend to Government a public tribunal of inquiry but to tease through the mechanisms by which we will try and protect certain people who might wish to come forward and not be in the public glare,” he told the Dáil during Leaders’ Questions.

Mr Martin will meet members of the Women of Honour group at Government Buildings later on Thursday.

The support group for former and current female Defence Force members who allege they were abused within the military had been calling for a tribunal of inquiry.

Members of the Women of Honour group (Damien Storan/PA)

The group has also been critical of the proposed terms of reference for the inquiry, claiming the scope is too narrow.

Mr Martin told the Dáil he did not believe there was a “great difference” between the proposed inquiry and what the Women of Honour had been calling for.

He said legal advice had indicated the scope did cover several of the issues highlighted by the group.

The Tánaiste was responding to questions on the inquiry raised by Labour leader Ivana Bacik.

He conceded it would take several years for the inquiry to complete its work.

Mr Martin said he intended to get the inquiry up and running before summer recess.

Micheal Martin (Brian Lawless/PA)

He stressed the importance of its work, saying: “It’s absolutely essential that it’s a catalyst for a change in culture and how we do things in the future.”

The Women of Honour group earlier expressed “disappointment” that the terms of reference had not been substantively changed.

A spokesperson said: “We will be opposing this plan and will be communicating this to all other party leaders.

“It is very disappointing that, despite in-depth discussions and the efforts of so many, comprehensive terms of reference will not be put forward to Government.

“We remain of a view that the Department of Defence is having too much influence in this matter.”

The group said it is a conflict of interest to have the department “influencing Government” on the nature and remit of the inquiry.

Women of Honour said it hopes Mr Martin will change his mind.

“We are steadfast in our position and we will in no way support a grossly inadequate inquiry with deeply flawed terms of reference.”