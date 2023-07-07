'Ineffective' child maintenance system is putting pressure on families' finances

- The establishment of a statutory child maintenance agency, with responsibility for assessing and enforcing issues pertaining to court orders and child maintenance;
- The introduction of a minimum essential standard of living for children and that guidelines be introduced to enable the courts to award maintenance rates appropriate to a child’s individual needs;
- Fixed financial penalties should be established and applied for non-compliance with court orders;
- The decoupling of child maintenance payments from social welfare benefits, to ensure that the non-payment of maintenance does not further child poverty rates.