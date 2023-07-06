Gardaí concerned for wellbeing of mother and her four children missing for eight days

Gardaí are concerned for the wellbeing of a missing woman and her four children and are appealing for the public to help find them
Martina Ward, 32, and her four children have been missing from their home in Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon, since Wednesday, June 28.
Ms Ward and her children — Charlie Carthy, 5, Edward Carthy, 4, Tom Carthy, 2, and Emily Carthy, 10 months — were last seen on Main Street, Swords in Dublin yesterday afternoon.
In a statement, gardaí said they have ongoing concerns for the wellbeing of Martina and her children.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts are asked to contact Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 802 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.