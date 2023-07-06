Ireland failing to access 'lucrative' EU funding to develop social housing, MEP says

Ireland failing to access 'lucrative' EU funding to develop social housing, MEP says

Some of the main issues identified in the report include the private sector not hitting the delivery targets set out in national strategies, less plentiful private investment for build-to-rent developments and local authorities and State agencies not being utilised to their full potential. File picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Thu, 06 Jul, 2023 - 19:00
Sean Murray

A number of “potentially lucrative” EU funding schemes for Ireland to develop new social housing or boost existing housing stock “remain completely unutilised”, a new report has claimed.

Commissioned by Fianna Fáil MEP Barry Andrews, the report by Housing Europe identifies 11 problems in the Irish housing sector that present barriers to progress, as well as 19 policy options from other European states that could tackle them.

“As interest rates rise, and returns on investment are less attractive, relying on the private sector to deliver our housing targets is risky,” Mr Andrews said. 

“Ireland needs workarounds to EU fiscal rules to facilitate additional public investment in housing.” 

The report highlights how young Irish people stay living in the family home longer than their European peers, with the average age a person moves out now standing at 28.4 years compared to 21.3 years in Denmark.

Fianna Fáil MEP Barry Andrews: 'Other member states are more ambitious when it comes to obtaining EU funding, such as Invest EU and Horizon Europe. We need to ensure that any funding we do receive is leveraged to tackle the housing crisis.' Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins 
Fianna Fáil MEP Barry Andrews: 'Other member states are more ambitious when it comes to obtaining EU funding, such as Invest EU and Horizon Europe. We need to ensure that any funding we do receive is leveraged to tackle the housing crisis.' Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins 

It also says while Irish people tend to live in homes with more people than the European average, “there is some reason to suspect that the lack of housing is artificially boosting the average household size in Ireland”.

Main issues

Some of the main issues identified include the private sector not hitting the delivery targets set out in national strategies, less plentiful private investment for build-to-rent developments and local authorities and State agencies not being utilised to their full potential.

The proposed solutions to help ease the housing crisis include:

  • Price controlled housing for purchase similar to Helsinki’s Hitas system based on long-term public leasing of land;
  • Build cost-rental accommodation, adapted for young people, as in Denmark;
  • Establish a guarantee fund for social housing based on the Dutch model to assist the rollout of cost-rental schemes;
  • Increase the tax rate of the Residential Zoned Land Tax based on the French Tax on Undeveloped Land.

Mr Andrews added: “Other member states are more ambitious when it comes to obtaining EU funding, such as Invest EU and Horizon Europe. We need to ensure that any funding we do receive is leveraged to tackle the housing crisis.”

Read More

Government to pressure semi-States over land transfers for housing

More in this section

Two students who died in Greece to be laid to rest next week Two students who died in Greece to be laid to rest next week
Ram raid spree prompts call for more Garda resources Ram raid spree prompts call for more Garda resources
RTÉ broadcaster Marty Morrissey confirms he had sponsored car for five years RTÉ broadcaster Marty Morrissey confirms he had sponsored car for five years
#HousingPerson: Barry AndrewsOrganisation: EU
<p>The Women of Honour group has welcomed indications from Tanaiste Micheal Martin that there will be a full public inquiry into the Defence Forces – but said it wants to know ‘exactly what that means’ . Picture: Cillian Sherlock/PA</p>

Women of Honour says tribunal is ‘pointless’ without expanded terms of reference

READ NOW

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd