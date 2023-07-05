Pensioner dies following road crash in Derry

Pensioner dies following road crash in Derry

A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) patrol car (Niall Carson/PA)

Wed, 05 Jul, 2023 - 12:33
Rebecca Black, PA

A pensioner has died following a road crash in Co Derry.

The man, aged in his 70s, was involved in a collision on the Glenshane Road, Knockcloghrim, on Tuesday night.

A police spokesperson said officer received a report of a collision involving a red Peugeot 207 car and a male pedestrian shortly after 11.30pm on Tuesday.

“Officers attended along with paramedics, however, the man sadly died from his injuries at the scene,” they said.

“The road has now reopened and a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is under way.

“I would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam footage which could assist with our investigation to the collision investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 2132 04/07/23.”

More in this section

Police Stock Theft of wreaths from war memorial in Derry investigated as ‘hate crime’
Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, May 13 Woman, 60s, dies after getting into difficulty swimming at Wexford beach
RTE pay revelations Pearse Doherty: Senior RTÉ executives should 'reflect on their position'
Crash#Northern IrelandPlace: Northern Ireland
<p>A memorial for Andrew O’Donnell and Max Wall set up in the school from which they had recently graduated. Picture: St Michael's College</p>

Parents of students who died in Greece attend service via live link as autopsy results due 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd