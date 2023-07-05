Pensioner dies following road crash in Derry

A pensioner has died following a road crash in Co Derry.

The man, aged in his 70s, was involved in a collision on the Glenshane Road, Knockcloghrim, on Tuesday night.

A police spokesperson said officer received a report of a collision involving a red Peugeot 207 car and a male pedestrian shortly after 11.30pm on Tuesday.

“Officers attended along with paramedics, however, the man sadly died from his injuries at the scene,” they said.

“The road has now reopened and a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is under way.

“I would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam footage which could assist with our investigation to the collision investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 2132 04/07/23.”