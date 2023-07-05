Pearse Doherty: Senior RTÉ executives should 'reflect on their position'

Sinn Féin’s finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty has said that there was a need for senior RTÉ executives to “reflect on their position” following the revelation of more barter accounts.

It was revealed on Tuesday that there are three barter accounts — named Astus, Active and Miroma — not one as previously asserted.

Details of a €1.25m "slush fund" for client hospitality and sports events had already shocked politicians and the existence of additional accounts was flatly denied by RTÉ chief financial officer Richard Collins at the Dáil Public Accounts Committee last week.

Mr Doherty told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that the executive board was “still trying to cover up” and full information was not being made available.

“I think anybody who watched the two committees last week would be very clear that unless you ask the question, you won't get the answer and you had to ask the question in a specific way.

"You could see even at the last minutes of each of the meetings, new information was being extracted by executive directors. And that's not the type of approach we wanted.”

Mr Doherty said that in his view the executive directors could not be relied on to provide the information to the Committees and the public. He said Media Minister Catherine Martin should exercise her powers under Section 109 of the Broadcasting Act and send in a team to RTÉ to get that information.

Pearse Doherty

“The Minister can appoint a person or a number of people to go in there and look for any documentation that we want. The fact that we're relying on RTÉ executives to get that information to us and presented in a way, in my view, that is suitable sometimes to them is not acceptable.”

Mr Doherty said there were serious questions about the performance of a number of senior executives in RTÉ, especially in relation to how they dealt with this issue when the scandal came to light.

“There is a need for now for four individuals to reflect on their position in terms of where they are in going forward with integrity.”

It was revealed last week that incoming director general at RTÉ Kevin Bakhurst is planning to “reconstitute” the executive board once he takes up his post.

RTÉ management will appear before the Oireacthas Media Committee on Wednesday — their third appearance before the Oireachtas in seven days.

RTÉ last night released a tranche of documents relating to secret payments to Ryan Tubridy as well as a list of high-earning staff. That list shows that the 100 best-paid people in the organisation still make at least €117,000 a year.

Questioned on the existence of more barter accounts, a spokesperson for RTÉ said the broadcaster will "provide comment and context around these accounts at the joint Oireachtas committee meeting" which begins at 1.30pm on Wednesday.