Three men charged over shooting of Detective John Caldwell

Mr Caldwell was shot several times outside a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone, in February, after coaching a youth football match and was with his young son at the time of the attack. Issue date: Monday May 29, 2023.

Wed, 05 Jul, 2023 - 08:11
Jonathan McCambridge and Cillian Sherlock, PA

Three men have been charged with preparatory acts of terrorism by officers investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

The men are aged 45, 47 and 58.

The 45-year-old and 58-year-old have been further charged with possession of articles for use in terrorism, and providing property for the purposes of terrorism.

All three are expected to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

All charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Mr Caldwell was seriously injured when he was shot several times at a sports centre in Omagh, Co Tyrone, in February after coaching a youth sports team.

He was with his son loading footballs into the boot of his car when he was shot.

Mr Caldwell spent several weeks in intensive care after the shooting.

The senior detective had led a number of high-profile PSNI investigations in Northern Ireland.

In May he was seen in public for the first time since the incident, at a garden party in Royal Hillsborough during a visit by King Charles and Queen Camilla, where he had a private audience with Charles.

He spoke in public when he was presented with the special recognition award at the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards on Friday night.

Three men arrested over shooting of senior detective

