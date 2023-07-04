Autopsy completed on body recovered during Slieve League investigation

Autopsy completed on body recovered during Slieve League investigation

Gardaí and the Irish Coast Guard carrying out searches in the Slieve League area of Donegal last week. Picture: Joe Dunne

Tue, 04 Jul, 2023 - 18:17
Steven Heaney

Gardaí say they are continuing to investigate all of the circumstances surrounding an alleged assault in the Slieve League area of Donegal.

On Monday, investigating gardaí, with the assistance of the Coast Guard, recovered a body from the water, following an alleged assault that is reported to have occurred in the Slieve League/ Killybegs area between Saturday, June 24, and Sunday, June 25. 

A garda spokesperson confirmed that an autospy has been completed by the Office of the State Pathologist, but the results are not being released for operational purposes.

An incident room has been established at Ballyshannon Garda Station under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer.

Investigating gardaí renewed their call for information this afternoon. Any persons who were travelling in the vicinity of Slieve League/ Killybegs between the afternoon of Saturday, June 24, and the evening of Sunday, 25 June, and who observed any unusual activity has been asked to come forward.

Any road users travelling in the area during this time period who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, have been asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 985 8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Body discovered in Slieve League following alleged assault

GardaiPlace: Donegal
