Ocean blackspots identified in UCC study of plastics 

The Mediterranean, and the seas off the UK, US, and Japan are where seabirds such as the albatross are most at risk of plastic exposure, a study of ocean blackspots has found.

Researchers at University College Cork (UCC) were among those involved in the study of over 7,000 seabirds and their movement.

The researchers found that oceanic seabirds such as petrels, which include species like Albatrosses, fulmars, and shearwaters are at higher risk.

These seabirds retain plastic for longer periods owing to the structure of their digestive tract, while they cover vast distances during foraging and migration, they said.

“Seabirds can die when they get entangled in plastic but eating the plastic is likely the main problem. Why they eat it is not fully understood but plastic can look like the food that they eat, for example squid, small fish and plankton. But it is also thought that algae growing on the plastic gives off an odour that makes it smell like food," said Prof John Quinn, UCC researcher and co-author of the study.

Irish birdlife

The research, published in Nature Communications, found that Irish waters are not among the worst blackspots but most seabirds found around the country do have plastic traces within their gut.

UCC researchers were part of the global team in a study led by Birdlife International.

"We don’t really know what impact this is having and we cannot afford to be complacent because Ireland has a statutory obligation to protect our seabird populations. That said, our Manx shearwaters winter off Argentina, and their exposure risk to plastic is much higher there," said Dr Mark Jessopp, a researcher at UCC and another co-author of the study.

Last month, researchers from Oregon State University (OSU) found that grey whales feeding off the US west coast ingest approximately 21 million microparticles each day by examining their excrement.

Microplastics and other human-derived materials, including fibers from clothing, were among the major culprits, the research in the Frontiers in Marine Science journal found.

Leigh Torres of the OSU Marine Mammal Institute, and one of the study's authors, said: "It's alarming that whales are ingesting such a significant amount of microplastics through their diet. It is likely that humans are also consuming a considerable quantity of microplastics through our own consumption of fish."

Around 170 trillion plastic particles are likely in the world's oceans after a prolific rise over the past 18 years especially, a team of scientists from non-profit organisations and universities in Sweden, Chile, Australia, and the US, warned in March.

They also warned that left unchecked, the rate of plastic entering the oceans could accelerate 2.6 times by 2040.