Buck supermoon to dominate Irish skies tonight

A Buck supermoon, bigger and 30% brighter than the normal moon, will dominate Irish skies on Tuesday night.

According to Astronomy Ireland founder David Moore, the supermoon will rise at around 11.30pm in the east of the country and around 30 minutes later in the west.

"Somewhere between 11pm and 12am, you will get the perfect view and you won't need any equipment. This supermoon will be visible to the naked eye," he said.

A supermoon occurs when the moon's orbit is closest to planet Earth, but it must be a full moon.

This "moon illusion" is a trick of the eye which makes the moon look much bigger and brighter than it actually is, Mr Moore explained.

July's full moon is also known as the Buck Moon because male deer shed and regrow their antlers around this time of year.

On the other side of the sky tonight, star gazers will be treated to a dazzling view of Venus.

According to Mr Moore, it will look like a "brilliant star, the first to appear in the twilight."

"It will be dark enough to see Venus blazing in the west and the supermoon rising in the east," he said.

However, clouds, "the bane of star gazers", could cause havoc and ruin the view but Mr Moore has encouraged everyone to be patient and persistent.

He said: "Even if it looks cloudy, the weather in Ireland can change so quickly. All you need is a quick break in the clouds."

According to Mr Moore, "there is a very exciting season of supermoon watching ahead" as there will be one every month for the next three months — August, September and October.

Ireland will also experience a huge shooting star display in August as a perseid meteor shower sweeps the skies, and an eclipse of the moon will be visible from here in October.

"There is always something spectacular to see," Mr Moore concluded.