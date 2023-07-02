Man dies after going overboard on ferry travelling from Belfast to Scotland

Man dies after going overboard on ferry travelling from Belfast to Scotland

Police are investigating a man overboard incident (David Cheskin/PA)

Sun, 02 Jul, 2023 - 16:06
Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

A man has died after going overboard on a ferry travelling from Belfast to the Scottish village of Cairnryan on Saturday evening.

A full investigation into the incident is currently under way, led by Police Scotland.

Stena Line said the “man overboard” incident took place at around 6pm as its Superfast VIII vessel approached its destination of Loch Ryan Port.

“Emergency response procedures were initiated, including the launch of Stena Line’s onboard fast response craft,” it said, adding that the alarm was raised with the coastguard and Police Scotland.

Emergency services attended the scene and a search and rescue operation was launched.

Police Scotland said in a statement to PA that the man was taken to University Hospital Ayr, where he was pronounced dead.

“Enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident remain ongoing, however there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances,” a spokesman said.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

The Stena Line vessel resumed its sailing schedule at around 8.30pm.

Read More

Father of three dies in tragic accident on Cape Clear

More in this section

Father of three dies in tragic accident on Cape Clear Father of three dies in tragic accident on Cape Clear
CC CONVENTION CENTRE Junior minister rules out 400 job cuts at RTÉ in wake of payments scandal
SPAIN Bomb 4 Irish woman arrested in Majorca for child abandonment
StenaLinePlace: UKPlace: Northern IrelandPlace: Scotland
<p>The death of the teenager on Ios is the second tragedy in the last seven days involving an Irish student holidaying in Greece. Picture: Petros Giannakouris</p>

Irish teen dies while holidaying with friends in Greece

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd