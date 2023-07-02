Army Ranger Wing wins prolonged battle for better allowances

A prolonged campaign to secure better allowances for the county’s elite military forces has finally been won by the military association representing them.

Members of the Army Ranger Wing (ARW), who won major plaudits from senior politicians for their recent roles in Afghanistan and Chad, have for years received significantly less in allowances than elite forces in other countries.

PDforra, which represents enlisted members of the ARW, got an arbitration recommendation in 2010 to get significant improvements to allowances for the troops because of the unique requirements of their job.

However, due to the financial crash, the government did not honour the adjudication. The ARW did manage to get a small increase in 2018 and it was agreed that an upward review of their allowance should be undertaken in 2021.

Army Ranger Wing members. Picture: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

PDForra has won a new adjudication which will increase the ARW special allowance by slightly more than €200 per month, backdated to October 2021. This represents an increase of around 27% in their special allowance.

The arbitration board, which convened under the terms of the Conciliation & Arbitration Scheme for the Defence Forces, said there "has been a significant change in the weight of responsibilities on members of the ARW which is not reflected in the quantum of the allowance as presently constituted".

The board said the key characteristics of this change relate to the greatly increased level of international training now required and the increased level of activity due to heightened operational tempo in light of the changed international security context.

They decided that both of these factors impact on the intensity and frequency of assignments, with inevitable consequences on work-life balance for the personnel involved and their ability to take time off, and that ARW members should be entitled to compensation for this.

PDForra general secretary Gerard Guinan said his association is grateful to the arbitration board members for their recommendation.

He said it is appreciated the Department of Defence, in its submission to the board, acknowledged the unique nature of service these members (of the Defence Forces) provide to the State.

“PDForra is hopeful that the arrears recommended and the increase in the allowance will be paid shortly,” said Mr Guinan.

Having endured a pay reduction for so long, it is incumbent on all parties to make payments in an expedited fashion.

“As an association, we are incredibly proud of the service rendered by these personnel in Afghanistan and recently in Chad. They are always willing to put themselves to the forefront of protecting our citizens and the interests of the State.

"If we are to encourage more members to join the Defence Forces, they must be assured that they are going to be paid and equipped appropriately.”