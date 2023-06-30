Center Parcs sponsorship of Tubridy radio programme ‘paused’ – RTÉ

Leisure company Center Parcs’ sponsorship of Ryan Tubridy’s radio programme has been paused, RTÉ has said.

It also confirmed that Center Parcs would not be renewing its sponsorship of the hour-long Radio One show.

There has been a sharp focus on governance and finances at the public service broadcaster since it revealed that it had under-reported Tubridy’s salary since 2017 by amounts totalling €345,000.

Particular criticism has focused on a commitment in 2020 that RTÉ would underwrite commercial payments due to its highest-earner, worth €75,000 over a five-year period.

Tubridy, who had served as the host of RTÉ’s flagship programme The Late Late Show from 2009 until this May, has said the responsibility for the “serious errors” rests with RTÉ, but admitted he should have questioned the accuracy of published figures on his salary.

Tubridy has not presented his weekday radio programme since the undeclared payments by RTÉ were revealed on June 22, with interim deputy director general Adrian Lynch stating that it was not tenable for him to be on air while under media and political focus.

Following reports in The Journal, RTÉ confirmed on Friday that Center Parcs would not be renewing its sponsorship deal of Tubridy’s programme.

It also said that the current sponsorship of the radio programme has been paused since last Friday.

“Center Parcs confirmed, via their agency Core, on June 20 that they did not wish to renew their sponsorship of The Ryan Tubridy Show,” RTÉ said in a statement to PA.

“The current sponsorship has been paused since Friday 23rd June and the current sponsorship contract will expire on August 28.”

Satirist Oliver Callan is currently sitting in for Tubridy on his radio programme, and said on Friday he will be back next week.

It is unclear when Tubridy will return to the Radio One slot; the Oireachtas media committee were informed on Wednesday that he is still being paid while off air.