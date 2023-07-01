Italian plans to ban surrogacy 'disturbing', says Irish expert

Italy’s right-wing government is planning to introduce legislation which will jail anyone hoping to have a baby via surrogacy outside the country — a move described as 'disturbing' by an Irish expert. It has also prompted calls for Ireland to speed up the regulation of domestic and overseas surrogacy.

New laws have been proposed by the Brothers of Italy party led by Giorga Meloni, which could see potential fines of up to €1m or two years in jail if intending parents have a surrogate baby abroad.

Carolina Varchi, who is spearheading the proposal in Italy, said “surrogacy is a degrading practice that affects women who often face economic difficulties.

It is aimed at destroying, by contract, the idea of motherhood — an idea that resides in the laws of nature.

The proposal comes just weeks after Georgia’s government announced it was banning international surrogacy from January 1 next year.

Georgian prime minister Irakli Garibashvili called a halt to the practices due to “a risk that such children might be destined for same-sex parents abroad”.

Georgia has been one of the most popular locations for Irish couples hoping to conceive a child through surrogacy.

The proposed ban by the Italian government comes as legislation is making its way through the Oireachtas to regulate domestic and international surrogacy by families in Ireland.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, LGBT Ireland policy and research manager Padraig Rice said: “This move by Italy only reinforces the need for regulation in Ireland”.

“These are pathways for family formation. But safeguards are vital for everyone involved, particularly the child.

“We need to see progress; we can’t have this delay in our own laws.

In terms of what is happening in Italy and Georgia, the same-sex community has limited pathways. But here in Ireland our community can foster and adopt as the law is there. But they don’t always have countries abroad that will accept us.

Canada and the US as well as much of the UK are currently open to same sex couples for surrogacy, however, Mr Rice said the framework here will help regulate the “entire area”.

An Irish lawyer who specialises in IVF and surrogacy law has described Italy’s move as “concerning”.

Annette Hickey told the Irish Examiner “The steps Italy is taking would not be something I agree with.

“This is why the ongoing engagement at Government level and with surrogacy advocacy groups here shows there is a determination to bring in legislation that will not be overly restrictive to a level that impacts intended parents hoping to pursue surrogacy.

I believe our ethical approach will lead the way in surrogacy. Other countries will be watching us.

“In Italy it is a universal ban irrespective of where the intending parents want to pursue surrogacy, that’s the view of those politicians.”