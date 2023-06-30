'Chaotic conditions' continue as children’s hospitals reach record overcrowding

More than 8,300 patients spent at least one night on a trolley in a hospital in the month of June, new figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show.

Some 38% of those were in Munster hospitals.

The shocking figure includes 164 children and is second only to June of last year when compared to records dating back to 2006.

The five worst-affected hospitals include two in Munster. University Hospital Limerick saw 1,689 patients facing delays, almost double the number waiting in June 2019 before the pandemic while Cork University Hospital saw 695 patients facing delays, down from 834 in June 2019.

Patients in other Cork hospitals also faced delays with 215 people waiting for a bed at the Mercy University Hospital. This decreased from 370 during June of last year but is higher than June 2019 when it was 168.

Bantry General Hospital does not have an emergency department causing unexpected pressures, however trolley numbers stood at 74. This is slightly higher than last June, but less than half the June 2019 figure of 165.

Waterford University Hospital continues to maintain significantly lower trolley numbers than before the pandemic. In June 2019, some 495 patients waited but the latest figures are 88 and 59 in June last year.

INMO assistant director of industrial relations for the southern region, Colm Porter, said June was “another worrying month” and urged hospital groups to explain how they will address this.

“Over 38% of patients on trolleys in June were on a trolley or chair in a hospital in Munster; this is shocking,” he said.

“Our members are continuing to work in chaotic conditions in some instances and have had very little reprieve in what is now a year-long overcrowding crisis.” He also said the children’s hospitals numbers are “very concerning”.

Children's hospitals

The data shows three children’s hospitals in Dublin had their worst month since these records opened in 2018.

In Crumlin, 77 children could not be given a bed, in Temple Street this was 76 and 11 in Tallaght children’s hospital. Children’s Health Ireland has frequently highlighted the overcrowding which the new National Children’s Hospital could relieve when it is finished.

Other areas where patients experienced long waits included Sligo University Hospital with 822 and University Hospital Galway with 637. The worst affected Dublin hospital was St James’ where 599 patients waited.