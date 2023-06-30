New homelessness record in Ireland with 12,441 people in emergency accommodation 

There were 12,441 people in emergency accommodation in Ireland in the last week of May, new figures show, as homelessness in Ireland reached a new record level.
The figure for May represents an increase of 182 people on the previous month.
The Department of Housing said that there were 1,770 families accessing emergency accommodation, which included 3,699 children.
There were a further 8,742 homeless adults in the country, of which 63% were male and 37% female. Two-thirds (67%) were single adults, the figures state.
Advocates have said they fear that homelessness levels will continue to rise in the coming months, with numbers continuing to increase since the lifting of the no-fault eviction ban at the end of March.