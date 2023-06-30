New homelessness record in Ireland with 12,441 people in emergency accommodation 

New homelessness record in Ireland with 12,441 people in emergency accommodation 

29/04/2023 Dublin Ireland. Pictured a homeless tent on Henry Street in a week where homeless figures were on the raise. Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Fri, 30 Jun, 2023 - 14:14
Sean Murray

There were 12,441 people in emergency accommodation in Ireland in the last week of May, new figures show, as homelessness in Ireland reached a new record level.

The figure for May represents an increase of 182 people on the previous month.

The Department of Housing said that there were 1,770 families accessing emergency accommodation, which included 3,699 children.

There were a further 8,742 homeless adults in the country, of which 63% were male and 37% female. Two-thirds (67%) were single adults, the figures state.

Advocates have said they fear that homelessness levels will continue to rise in the coming months, with numbers continuing to increase since the lifting of the no-fault eviction ban at the end of March.

Read More

Quarter of Dublin charity's homeless beds used by workers on June night

More in this section

Fresh inquest ordered into the deaths of three men in Newry in 1971 Fresh inquest ordered into the deaths of three men in Newry in 1971
RTE pay revelations Former commercial director says politicians are part of the problem at RTÉ
Staff frustrated by 'grubby picture' painted of RTÉ at PAC hearing Staff frustrated by 'grubby picture' painted of RTÉ at PAC hearing
#Homelessness#Housing
<p>The Orange Order parade in the village of Hillsborough, Co.Down. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire</p>

Two Orange Order parades to be restricted on July 12

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd