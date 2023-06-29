Appointing male CEO to body helping women enter politics 'the wrong message to send'

The appointment of a male CEO to a non-profit organisation which supports women to run for politics has caused division, with some saying it “sends the wrong message”.

Brian Sheehan, who was previously the first general-secretary of the Social Democrats and former executive director of the Gay and Lesbian Equality Network, was announced as the new CEO of Women for Election on Wednesday.

Mr Sheehan said Ireland has “huge work” to do as it ranks 101st in the world for the participation of women in government.

However, Fine Gael senator Regina Doherty said the appointment “sends the wrong message to women”.

“It’s a real own goal. At a time when we have less than 25% female participation in national politics and 24% in local government, it's the wrong message to send to women that we couldn’t find a woman to head up an organisation established to encourage and increase female participation in both,” she said.

However, Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore said Mr Sheehan was “hugely supportive” throughout her own election campaigns.

“He works really well with people, he’s so supportive, and he really goes out of his way to encourage people.

“We are the only party that has equal representation or more representation of women within the party both at a national and a local level, and even within our organisational structures, and Brian worked within that structure.

“So he does have the experience of assisting women to be elected and providing the supports for it,” she said.

Fine Gael Senator Mary Seery Kearney said women need men to be allies to ensure their progress, however, she said the appointment “contrasts” with the organisation's message.

“Many men, including my own husband, are activist feminists. I also am a fervent believer in the best person for the job and equality, meaning equality for men and women.

Mary Seery Kearney said that have a male CEO at Women for Election 'appears to stand in contrast to the message of women having the confidence in themselves to enter into places of influence'. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

“However, an organisation whose object is to empower women to enter politics, I would have thought should itself be a model of empowerment, so having a man at the helm as CEO appears to stand in contrast to the message of women having the confidence in themselves to enter into places of influence."

Ms Seery Kearney said she does not doubt Mr Sheehan’s competence and capacity as CEO, wishing him well in his new role.

“He clearly impressed the board, and so I look forward to supporting him in his role as he moves past this unhelpful distraction to the fantastic message and work of Women in Politics,” she said.

Women for Election has not responded to requests for comment.