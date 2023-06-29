Man shares almost €700,000 among families of Creeslough tragedy 

Man shares almost €700,000 among families of Creeslough tragedy 

A Garda Siochana composite of the victims of the Creeslough tragedy: Leona Harper, 14, Robert Garwe, 50, Shauna Flanagan Garwe, five, Jessica Gallagher, 24, and James O'Flaherty, 48, and (bottom row, left to right) Martina Martin, 49, Hugh Kelly, 59, Catherine O'Donnell, 39, her 13-year-old son James Monaghan, and Martin McGill, 49.

Thu, 29 Jun, 2023 - 15:48
Stephen Maguire

A man who set up a fund in the wake of the Creeslough tragedy in Co Donegal has shared almost €700,000 amongst those affected by the explosion.

Ten people died following the explosion at the Applegreen Service Station on October 7, 2022.

Jessica Gallagher, Robert Garwe, his daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe, Leona Harper, Hugh Kelly, Martina Martin, Martin McGill, Catherine O'Donnell, her son James Monaghan and James O'Flaherty all died in the blast.

Local man Gerard McFadden was so touched by the tragedy that he immediately set up a GoFundMe campaign which raised a staggering €693,382.60.

Last weekend, Mr McFadden, who lives in Brisbane, Australia, distributed the funds which came to €661,425.28 after legal and GoFundMe fees.

The money was distributed to the families of those who lost their lives and also those who were injured in the horrific incident.

Mr McFadden said he simply wanted to help the families of the deceased and those left in hospital with injuries.

The scene of the explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal. Picture: Brian Lawless
However, the response was nothing like he could have imagined.

"Thanks to all who supported the GoFundMe and all those who held fundraising events within the GoFundMe campaign, our friends across Ireland, England, Australia, and America who helped share it among their businesses and communities," Mr McFadden said.

"The response was overwhelming and we are happy to distribute the funds raised to where it is intended and be shared among the families of the deceased and injured.

"I’d just like to thank everyone and again offer my sincere condolences to all the bereaved families and a speedy recovery to all those injured in the tragedy."

The campaign started by Mr McFadden from Ards, Creeslough was the second-largest fundraising event in Ireland on the platform in 2022.

A Garda investigation into the cause of the explosion is still ongoing with hundreds of statements already taken as part of the investigation.

