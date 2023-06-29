Ireland has 'disappointing attitudes' to members of  Traveller and Roma communities 

Ireland is an “accepting and welcoming country” generally but still has “disappointing attitudes” toward members of the Traveller and Roma communities, a new Government report has said.

While the majority of people would be comfortable living next door to people with different nationalities, genders, sexual orientation, disabilities, religious beliefs or marital status, there were more negative attitudes to the likes of Travellers, people who are transgender, and people with criminal records according to a new survey.

This report is based on a survey designed by IPSOS, in collaboration with several Government departments and different civil society groups, with results derived from just over 3,000 interviews.

Participants were asked questions such as “how comfortable would you be if a ‘x’ person was living next door/in the nearest house to where you live” and “how comfortable would you be if one of your children was in/are in a love relationship with a ‘y’ person?”.

Overall, 46 groups were asked, including existing equality groups and groups that experience discrimination that are not equality groups, such as a person with a criminal record for violence.

People were asked to rate how comfortable they’d be out of 10 living next to a person in these groups, with 10 being very comfortable and 1 being very uncomfortable. The average score across all of these groups was 8.6.

In general, there were six well below the average such as a person who is a Traveller or a Roma (7.1 out of 10), a person with alcohol addiction (6.7) or drug addiction issues (5.1) or people with a criminal record for violence (4.2) and selling drugs (3.7).

Compared to the last such survey conducted in 2017, the report noted that it was “disappointing to see that the level of comfort with members of the Travelling Community has fallen from 7.5 to 7.1”.

Relationships

On the question of whether a person would be happy for their child to be in a relationship with someone from a particular group, there were 11 groups that scored less than an eight of 10.

This included an asylum seeker (7.9), a Muslim (7.9), a person who is bisexual (7.7), a person with mental health difficulties (7.0), a person who is non-binary (7.0) or trans (6.9), a Roma (6.4), a Traveller (6.3) and a person with alcohol addiction (6.3) or drug addiction issues (3.4).

On the other hand, elsewhere in the survey, it found that 76% of people think the Government should help asylum seekers while 87% feel that Ireland should help people fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Furthermore, 72% of people feel immigrants contribute a lot to Ireland.

Independent Living Movement Ireland, in response to the survey, said there were general trends of acceptance for people with physical, sensory or intellectual impairments, but “worryingly disabled people who experience emotional distress are less accepted”.

ILMI chair Des Kenny said: “The worrying statistics in this report highlight that prejudice is real for many groups in society.

“From an ILMI perspective we are concerned about what the impact is for any group, but also recognising that there are disabled Travellers, disabled Roma and disabled people with issues with substance misuse who will undoubtedly face added levels of exclusion from society.”