Man held after attempted child abduction reported in Armagh

(Niall Carson/PA)

Wed, 28 Jun, 2023 - 22:07
Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

A 33-year-old man has been arrested after an attempted child abduction in Co Armagh was reported to police.

The PSNI said the child was returned to their mother unharmed but was shaken.

Police are investigating the incident which took place in the Brookehill area of Lurgan on Wednesday.

Inspector McCullough said it was reported by a concerned member of the public after which local officers “acted swiftly”.

“I would like to commend the reporting party and other members of the local community for their quick actions, which thankfully saw the child returned to its mother,” Inspector McCullough said.

“Although shaken by the experience, they did not come to any harm.

“I want to reassure locals that we take all reports of this nature extremely seriously.

“We have been liaising with community representatives to allay any concerns and will be increasing proactive patrols in the area.

“Anyone who has any concerns around suspicious behaviour in their area should report them to police on 101 immediately, or 999 in an emergency.

“Our investigation into this incident has begun. The arrested man remains in police custody at this time.”

