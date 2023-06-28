Hospitals and nursing homes encouraged to claim free access to GAAGO

Care facilities in Ireland are encouraged to claim their free access to the GAAGO streaming initiative, ahead of a bumper weekend of All-Ireland Football quarter-final coverage.

Care facilities, such as nursing homes and hospitals, can watch games (featuring teams associated with where the facility is located) on GAAGO for free using complimentary login codes distributed by County PROs. All nursing homes, including HSE, private and volunteer-run organisations, are eligible for the streaming pass.

A spokesperson for Nursing Homes Ireland confirmed they had been in contact with the GAA in regards to the streaming of matches via GAAGO. The GAA has informed them the requirement is for the nursing home to contact their local GAA County Board PRO, with free passes subject to verification.

The decision, announced late last year was revealed as part of an overall media rights package by the GAA. GAA Director of Communications, Alan Milton, described the decision as “a sensible thing to do” in order to include as many people in care facilities as they could.

With uptake differing from county to county, Mr Milton explained it is up to individual county boards to make representations on behalf of each care facility. The contract, which is provisionally set for five years, is expected to be extended for the facilities due to it being “well received" by all involved.

Tadhg Daly, CEO of Nursing Homes Ireland, spoke of his gratitude, saying: “We welcome the fact that GAAGO is providing free-to-air access to games to residents in nursing homes across the country.

“Nursing home residents in communities across Ireland are GAA fans and indeed, many congregate to watch matches and also enjoy them with family and friends. The games are a great occasion and talking point in nursing homes across the country and it is important our national games are accessible for them to watch and enjoy. We appreciate the fact that GAAGO provides free access for nursing home residents.”

GAAGO has been the subject of a number of controversies, with many in Kerry and Cork in particular criticising the lack of coverage of their county matches on free-to-air TV channels, leaving many with no choice but to pay the €12 fee if they want to watch their county in action.

One Listowel councillor has issued an appeal to RTÉ and the GAA, asking them to consider broadcasting this weekend’s quarter-final fixture featuring Kerry versus Tyrone, on a free-to-air channel.

Fine Gael councillor Mike Kennelly described the coverage of Kerry matches on GAAGO as a “disaster”, with only one of the reigning All-Ireland champion's matches shown on a free-to-air channel so far this season.

Speaking to Radio Kerry, Mr Kennelly claimed the pay-per-view system is alienating supporters in rural parts of the county, saying “we’re abandoning our local people here”.

“We represent everyone, we leave no one behind but unfortunately the GAA has left the majority of our people behind, next Saturday when they’re sitting at home and can’t access it.”