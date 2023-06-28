Advertising watchdog to review rules on zero-alcohol products 

The Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland (ASAI) has said it will be reviewing the guidance relating to the advertising of non-alcoholic product variants.

The move comes after an increase in the number of complaints to the ASAI about 0.0% alcohol brands and how they are being advertised in stores and other areas.

The sale of non-alcoholic beers has more than tripled in Ireland since 2017, according to Drinks Ireland, and now stands at around 5.55 million litres per annum. The market share for non-alcoholic products has increased to around 1.5%.

Earlier this month, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly hit out at the "cynical" tactics used by brands, pointing to a recent rugby game he attended where 0.0% branding was "everywhere". As part of a guidance note issued in 2019, the ASAI said that advertising "should not appeal to minors in either placement or content."

An ASAI statement said: "The impending review could lead to either updated industry guidance on the code or a change in the code itself. The review will be conducted to ensure the organisation is proactively providing up-to-date guidance on all areas of advertising and marketing relating to non-alcohol product variants."

The group will assess similar guidance in place throughout the rest of the EU, as well as consulting with other advertising regulatory bodies.

Chief executive of the ASAI, Orla Twomey, explained: “The ASAI is aware of the increased level of conversation and consumer concern regarding marketing communications and the advertising of non-alcohol product variants.

"We are undertaking a review to see if additional rules and/or guidance is required in light of these emerging concerns. As well as the general rules on truthfulness, honesty and substantiation, the ASAI code contains strict rules regarding the advertising of Alcohol and Non-Alcoholic Beverages.”

The ASAI said it is committed, in the public interest, to "promoting the highest standards of marketing communications that is advertising, promotional marketing, and direct marketing.

"The objective is to ensure that all commercial marketing communications are ‘legal, decent, honest and truthful’."

On June 1, Mr Donnelly explained the entire point of banning alcohol advertising was to de-couple the link between sports and alcohol.

He said: "I think it is quite cynical. I was at a Leinster rugby match a few weeks ago and the shops you walked into had 0.0 everywhere — it was even on the pitch.

My own kids were watching that match at home—I don’t want my kids, and other parents don’t want their kids, watching brilliant sports event with alcohol advertising on the pitch.

“I don’t think what’s happening is acceptable and I’m taking advice about what we can do about it.”