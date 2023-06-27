Report calls for whole-of-government cyber security industrial strategy

Tue, 27 Jun, 2023 - 20:30
Tadgh McNally

A mid-term review of Ireland’s National Cyber Security Strategy is due to recommend additional measures to support the existing cyber security industry in Ireland.

The review, which was brought to Cabinet by Communications Minister Eamon Ryan today, calls for additional actions within the remaining year of the plan, including further development of cyber skills.

In particular, the report calls for the development of a whole-of-government cyber security industrial strategy, as part of efforts to support the growth of the industry in Ireland.

The overall strategy aims to improve the existing security and resilience of both government systems and critical infrastructure around the country.

Additionally, Cabinet approved a proposal for Ireland to opt into the EU’s new directive on combatting corruption.

This directive was brought forward to update the existing EU legal framework on combatting corruption, to ensure that corruption is criminalised across all EU member states.

The framework will be changed as part of efforts to prevent corruption and introduce a single piece of legislation that covers all corruption offences and penalties. 

Additionally, the updated directive is seeking to ensure that both investigations and prosecutions for corruption are effective.

The directive is required to be passed by each individual member state by August 31, but due to the upcoming Dáil recess, it must instead be passed in Ireland by July 13.

