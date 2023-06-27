State institution survivors disappointed with new health and education measures

Representatives of survivors of State institutions have expressed “deep disappointment” at the new package of health and education measures approved by the government.

Education Minister Norma Foley was given the green light by Cabinet to provide “enhanced” medical cards for survivors in need, along with educational grants and the establishment of an advocacy office.

The proposals, however, fall far short of what the survivors' representative forum had requested in a detailed report they compiled and delivered to the minister in 2021.

Following the government approval, Ms Foley held a zoom meeting with a number of the survivors who made up the forum. One of those, Tom Cronin, told the Irish Examiner that he and the others are deeply disappointed.

“It took us two years to put together a report and it was gathering dust for another two years and then this is what we are presented with,” he said.

“There was no consultation with us in all that time after we delivered the report, we just got a call to say that the decisions were made. I made my feelings known to the minister as did others and I also brought up the issue of whether all the money that was supposed to go to survivors' issues actually did, which I am convinced was not the case.”

Among the measures included in the forum’s report which didn’t make it to Cabinet were efforts to provide a form of pension for survivors who had fallen on hard times and more enhanced provision for healthcare requirements.

The forum was established following the winding down of the Caranua agency which had paid out €98m to approximately 6,000 survivors since it was first set up in the wake of the landmark findings of the Commission of Inquire into Child Abuse (CICA), also known as the Ryan Report, published in 2009.

This €98m fund, made up of contributions from the relevant religious congregations named in the report, has now been exhausted and the agency is in the process of being wound down, according to the Department of Education. Following the Cabinet meeting, Ms Foley said legislation would be required for some of the new measures.

“This new phase of supports to those who suffered abuse in industrial schools, reformatories, and related institutions will help to ensure they can access balanced and proportionate assistance in areas including health, advocacy and education, including advocacy supports through a new independent advocacy service,” she said.

"My department will now work to deliver these supports to survivors in the shortest possible timeframe.”