New phase of supports for survivors of institutional abuse approved

The Government has approved a package of ongoing health, education, and advocacy supports for survivors of institutional abuse following the wind-down of the State redress agency.

Caranua has paid out €98m to approximately 6,000 survivors since it was first set up in the wake of the landmark findings of the Commission of Inquire into Child Abuse (CICA), also known as the Ryan Report, published in 2009.

This €98m fund, which was made up of contributions from the relevant religious congregations named in the report, has now been exhausted and the agency is in the process of being wound down, according to the Department of Education.

On Tuesday afternoon, Education Minister Norma Foley announced the Government has approved a new phase of support to survivors of institutional abuse.

As part of the new phase, those who have received an award will receive an “enhanced” package of health, education, and advocacy supports.

A technical amendment will also be made to the Fair Deal Scheme which will ensure previous redress awards received by survivors are not included in the financial assessment should they need to seek nursing home care in the future.

Ms Foley said: “This new phase of supports to those who suffered abuse in industrial schools, reformatories, and related institutions will help to ensure they can access balanced and proportionate assistance in areas including health, advocacy and education, including advocacy supports through a new independent advocacy service.”

To date, the State has paid approximately €1bn to survivors of institutional abuse through the Residential Institutions Redress Scheme and the Education Finance Board, she added.

“In addition, as part of the State’s response, it sought contributions from the relevant congregations following the publication of the Ryan Report.”

“This fund was disbursed through Caranua, providing €98m in funding supports to approximately 6,000 survivors.”

“I would like to thank those survivors who personally met with me for their engagement, commitment and the insight they generously shared in participating in the consultation process which has led to the development of this new phase of ongoing supports.”

“My department will now work to deliver these supports to survivors in the shortest possible timeframe.”