RTÉ's largest creative partner 'gravely concerned' following Ryan Tubridy payments 

Screen Producers Ireland chief executive Susan Kirby said its members were 'dismayed' about the revelations.

Tue, 27 Jun, 2023 - 12:37
David Kent

Screen Producers Ireland (SPI), the largest creative partner and suppliers of programming to RTÉ, have said it is "gravely concerned" about the evolving situation at the organisation surrounding secret payments to Ryan Tubridy.

The state broadcaster will explain later today exactly what was known about the undeclared €345,000 which was paid to the former Late Late Show presenter across the last five years.

Members of the RTÉ board will appear before two Oireachtas committees later this week, while Dee Forbes, the  former director general of the organisation who resigned on Monday, is being urged to do the same.

However, SPI said it was also requesting a meeting with the RTÉ board.

SPI chief executive Susan Kirby said their members were "dismayed" about the revelations.

Of major concern to them is how these issues may impact the funding for independent production. 

"Nothing must be allowed to harm the broadcaster’s ability to continue supporting the independent sector’s production of high-quality content for Irish audiences."

Ms Kirby noted SPI had consistently supported efforts RTÉ had been making to put its finances on a "stable footing", adding even under "significant constraints, cuts to production budgets and high inflation", members had produced "content of the highest quality for RTÉ".

"Against this background, we are gravely concerned at what is now emerging. Screen Producers Ireland has sought a meeting with the RTÉ board and with the Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Sport and Media, and department officials to discuss the steps needed to make necessary changes to improve transparency and governance within RTÉ.

"SPI believes in the crucial importance and power of public service media in Ireland, and the essential role it can play for the Irish public. 

We also believe that it should be funded to provide the level of high-quality content that Irish audiences deserve, and that transparency is key for the relationship between the two to flourish. Now is the time for RTÉ to galvanise itself and ensure transparency across its operation." 

Ms Kirby concluded by noting public trust in RTÉ had been "destroyed".

She said: "Steps must be taken urgently to rebuild this and profoundly change the culture within which RTÉ operates.”

#RTÉRyan Tubridy
