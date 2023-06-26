Human remains confirmed as those of Chloe Mitchell

Human remains confirmed as those of Chloe Mitchell

A picture of Chloe Mitchell sits with floral tributes at King George’s Park in Harryville, Ballymena (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mon, 26 Jun, 2023 - 16:24
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Police have confirmed that human remains found in Ballymena earlier this month were those of Chloe Mitchell.

Ms Mitchell, 21, was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of June 3 in the Co Antrim town.

A huge search operation took place following her disappearance.

Detectives launched a murder inquiry after suspected human remains were found on June 11.

Human remains have been confirmed as those of Chloe Mitchell (Family handout/PA) 

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Millar said: “The identification process on human remains found in Ballymena has now concluded and have been confirmed as those of Chloe Mitchell.”

Vigils to remember Ms Mitchell were held in her home town and in Belfast earlier this month.

Two men have appeared in court on charges connected to the death of Ms Mitchell.

Brandon John Rainey, 26, from James Street in Ballymena, is charged with murder while Ryan Johnston Gordon, 34, from Nursery Close, Ballymena, is charged with assisting an offender.

Brother of Chloe Mitchell thanks community as hundreds attend vigil

