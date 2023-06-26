Unions want RTÉ executives who knew of ‘bizarre’ payments to attend committees

Union representatives have called on Dee Forbes to appear before committees this week over undeclared payments made to Ryan Tubridy, despite offering her resignation as RTÉ director general.

The NUJ also called on executives with knowledge of the “bizarre” arrangements to appear before the Media committee and Public Accounts committee this Wednesday and Thursday.

It comes as staff at RTÉ are said to be “furious” at revelations that undeclared payments worth €345,000 were made to Mr Tubridy from 2017 onwards, and are expected to be watching the committees intently.

Brian Stanley TD, chairman of the Committee on Public Accounts, said TDs and senators would have to accept the situation if there are serious medical issues.

In an interview on RTÉ radio, he said: “What I would expect is that, medically, if she is fit to attend on Thursday, I would expect her to come.”

The issues with transparency, there's been a culture of secrecy in this organisation that I as a union rep have been aware of for so long and that absolutely needs to change

RTÉ’s education correspondent Emma O’Kelly, who is chair of the NUJ’s Dublin broadcasting branch, said this is one of the most important weeks for the public service broadcaster.

When asked whether Ms Forbes should be among those before the committee, she said “I hope she does.”

“I noticed in her statement that she said she cares very deeply about RTÉ and I welcome that, and I’m glad to hear it,” she told RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne programme.

“However, in my experience, RTÉ has a habit of thinking that if you say something, it is true simply by virtue of the fact that you have said it.

“Anyone who cares very deeply about things or people knows that that is expressed in actions. So, I would like to see that expressed in action and the first way of expressing that is to agree to attend before committees.”

She added: “Anybody who had any knowledge of any of this needs to appear before the committee.

“Also, these numerous internal communications that she spoke of, RTÉ needs to publish those internal communications, it needs to do so ASAP, not wait until Wednesday or Thursday. Those should go up on the RTÉ website by close of business today.”

NUJ secretary Seamus Dooley told RTÉ Radio that executive board members who were involved in the deal should be the ones who appear before the committees, saying it would be “bizarre” if those with no knowledge of the payments were put up before it.

He said if deputy director general Adrian Lynch was unaware of the payments, it did not make sense for him to appear and take a “punishment beating from TDs angry about this” while others are absent.

Mr Dooley said the deal was “grubby in the extreme” and that a “fundamental rethink” of commercial dealings at RTÉ was needed.

Ms Kelly said that for years she had heard concerns from staff on zero-hour contracts, struggling to get resources and equipment repaired in RTÉ.

“There’s a culture in the organisation that people have been unhappy with for a very long time. Also the issues with transparency, there’s been a culture of secrecy in this organisation that I as a union rep have been aware of for so long and that absolutely needs to change,” she said.

“So morale, people are furious, they’re angry, this is a really important week for people – probably the most important week ever in RTÉ. People are watching very carefully, they’re waiting until Wednesday and Thursday to see what’s said but also they’re watching today, tomorrow.

“Nobody can wait for this (government-ordered) external review, seven months (away), that is out of the question.”