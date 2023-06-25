TDs call for Ryan Tubridy to appear before Oireachtas committees

Fine Gael TD for Mayo Alan Dillon, who is a member of both the media committee and the public accounts committee (PAC), told thehe has written to urge the PAC to invite Mr Tubridy to appear, along with senior RTÉ personnel including its director general and head of finance.
Mr Dillon also called on Mr Tubridy’s agent, Noel Kelly, to be present to explain Mr Tubridy’s pay arrangements, and whether he and RTÉ’s group head of commercial, Geraldine O’Leary, had agreed the method of payment.
While Mr Dillon said that he wasn’t sure if the remit of the Oireachtas hearings could extend beyond the executive of RTÉ, he believed Ryan Tubridy should volunteer himself to give testimony regardless.