Man dies following car crash in Co Meath

A man in his 40s has died following a single-car crash in Meath on Saturday afternoon.
Gardaí were alerted to the incident on the R154 at Piercetown near Dunboyne at around 2.30pm.
The driver and sole occupant of the car was removed from the scene to St James’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The scene remains closed to traffic on Saturday evening pending a technical examination by Garda investigators, with local diversions in place.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this collision, particularly road users with dash cam footage who were near the scene at the time, to come forward.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 8010600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.