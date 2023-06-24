Man dies following car crash in Co Meath

Man dies following car crash in Co Meath

The scene remains closed to traffic on Saturday evening pending a technical examination by Garda investigators

Sat, 24 Jun, 2023 - 20:38
Sean Murray

A man in his 40s has died following a single-car crash in Meath on Saturday afternoon.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident on the R154 at Piercetown near Dunboyne at around 2.30pm.

The driver and sole occupant of the car was removed from the scene to St James’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The scene remains closed to traffic on Saturday evening pending a technical examination by Garda investigators, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this collision, particularly road users with dash cam footage who were near the scene at the time, to come forward.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 8010600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

More in this section

Police Stock Suspect questioned after hammer attack on two men in Derry
Dublin Pride parade Thousands march through Dublin for Pride parade 40th anniversary
CC ryan tubridy RTÉ apologises to staff members for 'serious breach of trust'
Person: Gardaí
PSNI stock

Man suffers stab wound after hatchet used in Belfast burglary

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd