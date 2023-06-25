Successive governments have left people with disabilities stranded

“There is a history with consecutive Governments leaving people with disabilities behind."

Out of the five Irish Wheelchair Association (IWA) action groups, just two could make it to Leinster House in Dublin for a pre-budget submission on Wednesday.

The reason for approximately 100 people with disabilities not being able to attend — despite wanting to — is down to a lack of access to transport, an issue that has been neglected since the scrapping of two vital schemes during a period of austerity.

The two schemes were both scrapped in 2013 after then Ombudsman Emily O’Reilly found they discriminated against older people, with the Government saying it “had no choice” but to cease them.

IWA advocacy manager Joan Carthy said when the schemes ceased abruptly, it was understood at the time that they would be replaced with new, improved and more equal schemes and despite the decade-long wait, “that didn’t happen”.

“We didn't think it was going to go on this long but unfortunately, there is a history with consecutive governments leaving people with disabilities behind in many situations,” Ms Carthy said.

I think what the Government is quite famous for doing is seeing either where things are wrong and then just stopping them rather than having something to replace them before they stop them.

The mobility allowance was a monthly payment which was to enable people with disabilities to travel either by supplementing travel expenses or to help with fuel costs.

The Motorised Transport grant was operated as a means-tested grant to assist people with severe disabilities purchase or adapt a car.

Although flawed, as outlined by Ms O’Reilly who said she was “disappointed” by the government’s response to scrap them at the time, both schemes helped in securing some form of independence while also allowing people with disabilities to attend vital appointments.

Now, barriers for people with disabilities have become the norm with many unable to avail of the financial support needed for access to transport, resulting in difficulties getting employment as well as having some form of a social life.

“It was more about legislative moves as opposed to the overall cost of those schemes. We're not talking really big money so there was just a huge lack of interest,” Ms Carthy said, before adding that the continued denial of such supports has been “detrimental to a lot of people”.

“I think it is absolutely shameful that the government can sit up very proud and say that we have a surplus when we have so many people with disabilities who are living in poverty, so many people in Ireland living in poverty,” she said.

Ms Carthy said the IWA consistently hears from members who cannot afford to attend hospital appointments, and although a nationwide issue, it is more extreme in rural areas.

Although the Drivers and Passengers with Disabilities tax relief scheme provides relief on adapting vehicles for use either for driving or as a passenger, Ms Carthy said some people with disabilities cannot physically drive and do not have people to drive them.

“They’re reliant on either really bad public transport or trying to get a taxi, and wheelchair-accessible taxis are very few and far between, especially in rural areas,” she said.

Ms Carthy said people with disabilities have been left vulnerable and disadvantaged since the schemes were scrapped during a time of austerity.

“We’ve been told all along that because it's legislation, legislation moves slowly but it's really just been put at the bottom of the list for every minister, and since then, there has never been the push and drive,” she said, despite the number of people requiring such schemes being "minimal".

Where supports for personal access to transport are almost non-existent, access to public transport for people with disabilities is just as lacking.

Twenty-four hour notice is required for any intention to travel by train, while buses cater to one wheelchair or buggy at a time, with some wheelchair users watching multiple buses passing by due to occupied space.

While all buses are wheelchair accessible, ramps often have technical difficulties despite having to be checked each morning before going into service.

“That certainly doesn't happen because, on numerous occasions, people are saying to us that they’re out from early in the morning and the ramp is broken and they have to wait for the next bus.

"We have one person in particular who is, regularly, late for work because the ramp doesn't work,” she said.

Ms Carthy said buses with ramps that break during the day are not recalled, and carry on their route, passing wheelchair users by.

This lack of action is not the case solely for transport access, she said, but also for disability services and general funding. Organisations such as IWA are “bleeding and haemorrhaging staff”.

“People with disabilities have always been unfortunately at the bottom of the list when it comes to priorities,” Ms Carthy said.

There's been so many things that have gone wrong or have been left behind over the years and we've actually come to a crisis level.

Ms Carthy said it is difficult for people with disabilities to get their voices heard in a meaningful way, which is in some part due to not being able to demonstrate, with Wednesday’s pre-budget submission summing it up.

“We had so many more people around the country that wanted to come up to have their voices heard,” she said.

“And because there isn't enough funding being put into the system, we don't have enough staff to be able to facilitate those people to come up.”

People with disabilities “just can't rely on public transport well enough to be able to come in and back out”.