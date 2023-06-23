Woman, 80s, involved in e-scooter collision dies in hospital

A woman aged in her 80s has died after being involved in an e-scooter collision in Dublin earlier this week.

Gardaí are investigating the incident, which occurred on Eccles Street, Dublin 7, on Tuesday, June 20 at approximately 3pm.

The woman was taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital where she passed away today.

A garda spokesperson said that a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

Gardaí have also confirmed that a man has been arrested in relation to the incident.

He was detained for a time at a Garda Station in North Dublin under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. He was later released and a file on the matter is now being prepared for submission to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Investigating gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

Road users who were travelling in the area with camera footage, including dash cam, have been asked to make this available to the investigation team.

"Gardaí can be contacted at Mountjoy Garda Station on (01) 6668600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station," a spokesperson said.

"Investigations are ongoing."