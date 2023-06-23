President's son slams 'alarmist tone' of security policy forum

The son of President Michael D Higgins has criticised the Government’s security policy forum for its “conspicuous and glaring omission” of discussions on peace.

Michael Higgins Jr, who worked in Ireland’s mission to the UN, also hit out at the “alarmist tone” of material at the forum, which followed its first session in Cork on Thursday with a second day in Galway on Friday.

He was speaking from the audience as part of a discussion on Ireland's record in the UN Security Council, where it was elected to during 2021 and 2022.

He said Ireland's neutrality was “essential” to getting elected, as it was perceived as not having “vested interests” and taking an independent line on issues.

“It is great we have public debates, but it is much better when they don't take place in a fractious or distrustful environment," he said.

Because of that, I think the conspicuous and glaring omission of peace from this forum and the kind of alarmist tone of the material has been unhelpful.”

He said Ireland was still one of the “least threatened” countries in the world and questioned the “hypothetical threats” being raised.

He said security is "much better served by phone calls rather than fighter jets".

Tánaiste Micheal Martin speaking with Michael Higgins at University of Galway. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

His comments followed a controversial intervention by his father days before the forum began its work.

The day was delayed briefly by a permitted address by Margaretta D'Arcy, an 89-year-old artist, who called for security policy to be discussed through a citizens' assembly instead.

"Let's have it first, not the stitch-up, which is what's going to happen at the forum,” she said.

Peace campaigner Margaretta D'Arcy speaks at the Consultative Forum on International Security Policy at University of Galway. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Renata Dwan, originally from Athlone, who worked in the UN for a long time before joining Chatham House think tank, said there was “huge respect” among nations for Ireland.

But she said “it was not neutrality” that got Ireland the UN Security Council seat, but its perceived “independence” and being viewed as “honest brokers”.

Shane Ryan, first secretary of Ireland’s UN mission, said “neutrality was part” of the campaign to be elected to the security council.

In a later session, Marie Gleeson, a former lieutenant commander of the Irish Naval Service now working with ocean energy developer Simply Blue Group, said the security of offshore wind infrastructure would be a key issue in Ireland's planned growth of wind energy.

She said, despite that, the Department of Defence was not on the cross-departmental Offshore Wind Delivery Taskforce.