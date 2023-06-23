RTÉ chairwoman lamented 'inflationary costs' of licence fee remaining static

The chairwoman of the RTÉ board lamented that the broadcaster has to "absorb the inflationary costs" of licence fees staying the same for many years, just weeks after a financial audit discovered previously unknown payments made to Ryan Tubridy.

Siún Ní Raghallaigh told the Oireachtas media committee in April that the rapid growth of so-called "no TV" homes requires changes to the TV licence system amid “financial constraints”.

“The TV licence fee does not reflect how media is consumed, and a Government decision and plan on its reform must be enacted swiftly to ensure public service media is to survive and thrive,” said Ms Ní Raghallaigh, who was appointed to the role in November last year.

There is "a myriad of problems with the licence fee", she told the committee.

"It is not just about the 15% evasion rate. It is also the fact that the percentage of people that are paying are carrying the others that are consuming but not paying, and that is simply down to the definition of what triggers the licence fee."

RTÉ will also have to recalibrate its commercial strategy to align with digital consumption, she added.

"Ireland’s population is too small to sustain public service media by licence fee alone, so it is important that RTÉ continues to be as resourceful and creative as possible in generating income to deliver against its comprehensive remit," she said.

Although she did not call explicitly for an increase in the €160-per-year licence fee for households, Ms Ní Raghallaigh said "there are other things we can fix".

"There is evasion and the trigger point at which you have to pay the licence fee because media is consumed in different ways now," she told TDs and senators.

Irelands faces "a real risk of cultural dilution" without a thriving national broadcaster, she claimed.

"National storytelling, in all its forms, is hugely important, and RTÉ has a huge role to play in combatting misinformation with facts, journalistic rigour, and impartiality," she said.

As Ireland’s national storyteller, RTÉ has a unique role in sustaining and supporting Irish storytelling in all its forms."

There is no "magic solution", but "a nettle has to be grasped here at some point", she said.

She also told the committee that a review was being undertaken by RTÉ regarding the grading of employees.

"I believe there are more than 160 grades, and a fundamental review of the entire situation is under way," she said. "This will include every aspect of the organisation."