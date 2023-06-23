Motorbike rider dies in Co Antrim crash

Motorbike rider dies in Co Antrim crash
The PSNI said an investigation into a fatal road crash in Bushmills is ongoing (Niall Carson/PA)
Fri, 23 Jun, 2023 - 11:16
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A motorbike rider has died following a road collision in Co Antrim.

Police said the incident occurred on the Moycraig Road in Bushmills.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a collision involving a red Kawasaki motorcycle shortly after 8pm on Thursday June 22.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from other emergency services.

“Sadly, the rider of the motorcycle died at the scene from his injuries.

“He was 20-year-old Robert Anderson from the Bushmills area.

“The road has now reopened to motorists.”

The PSNI said a full investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

CrashPlace: Northern Ireland
