'They have sadly been lost' - OceanGate confirms deaths of crew on board missing submersible

The company which owns the submersible which disappeared during a journey to the wreck of the Titanic last weekend have confirmed that those on board have died.

"We now believe that our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, have sadly been lost," OceanGate said in a statement.

These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans.

"Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew."

OceanGate said this was "an extremely sad time for our dedicated employees who are exhausted and grieving deeply over this loss."

"The entire OceanGate family is deeply grateful for the countless men and women from multiple organizations of the international community who expedited wide-ranging resources and have worked so very hard on this mission."

The company said they appreciate the search team's commitment "to finding these five explorers, and their days and nights of tireless work in support of our crew and their families."

They said the last few days had been "a very sad time for the entire explorer community, and for each of the family members of those lost at sea."

Undated handout photo issued by OceanGate Expeditions of their submersible vessel named Titan, which was used to visit the wreckage site of the Titanic. Picture: AP

"We respectfully ask that the privacy of these families be respected during this most painful time."

Earlier, the US Coast Guard (USCG) said a remotely-operated vehicle (ROV) made the discovery of debris near the wreckage of the Titanic this afternoon.

According to reports, the debris found was that of the “landing frame and cover” of the missing sub.

The vessel disappeared about 435 miles south of St John’s, Newfoundland, during a voyage to the Titanic shipwreck off the coast of Canada.

Speaking at a press briefing this evening, Rear Admiral John Mauger of the US Coast Guard said the ROV from Horizon Arctic discovered the tail cone of the Titan sub approximately 1,600 feet from the bow of the Titanic on the seafloor.

He said that the debris is “consistent with a catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber”.

"Upon this determination, we immediately notified the families on behalf of the United States Coast Guard and the entire unified command.

"I offer my deepest condolences to the families," he said

Rear Adm Mauger said he hopes the discovery provides some solace to the families of the lost crew.

He also said his team have been in close contact with the British and French consuls general and that the ROVs will remain on scene and continue to gather information.

Also speaking at the bre=iefing, undersea expert Paul Hankenn says rescuers had found “five different major pieces of debris that told us that it was the remains of the Titan”.

He said they had found the vessel's nose cone and the front end bell of the pressure hull.

"That was the first indication that there was a catastrophic event," he said.

"We will do our best to fully map out what’s down there."

More to follow . . .